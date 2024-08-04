Wigan motorist fined for over-tinting car windows
A motorist has been hit in the pocket for having his vehicle windows too heavily tinted.
The case of Daniel Clarkson, 32, of May Avenue, Abram, went before Manchester justices where a single justice procedure concluded that the side windows on his Volkswagen Golf only let in 29 per cent of light when the 1986 Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations stipulated that they must admit at least 70 per cent of light.
It also found him guilty to not wearing a seatbelt as a rear passenger in the car on the same day: December 23 last year.
A fine, victim services surcharge and court costs mean that Clarkson has a total of £398 to pay.