Wigan motorist fined for over-tinting car windows

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A motorist has been hit in the pocket for having his vehicle windows too heavily tinted.

The case of Daniel Clarkson, 32, of May Avenue, Abram, went before Manchester justices where a single justice procedure concluded that the side windows on his Volkswagen Golf only let in 29 per cent of light when the 1986 Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations stipulated that they must admit at least 70 per cent of light.

Read More
Summer memories: hot days at Haigh Hall

It also found him guilty to not wearing a seatbelt as a rear passenger in the car on the same day: December 23 last year.

A fine, victim services surcharge and court costs mean that Clarkson has a total of £398 to pay.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice