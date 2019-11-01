Wigan motorist gets three-year road ban for drink-driving

A drink-driver has been banned from driving for more than three years after being disqualified for the second time in less than a decade.

Adrian Frocu, from Whelley, pleaded guilty to being at the wheel while over the limit and having no insurance at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

And the 31-year-old, of Vine Street, was told that as he had a similar previous conviction from nine years ago the minimum period of disqualification would be three years.

Prosecuting, Ann Deakin said police spotted the Ford Focus travelling at speed and flashed the car to stop.

The vehicle halted in Wall Street and when Frocu got out officers saw his eyes were red and glazed and he smelt strongly of alcohol.

He was taken to the police station where he gave a lower reading of 81 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the drink-drive limit of 35. Martin Jones, defending, had been in the process of buying the vehicle and unwisely got behind the wheel after visiting his brother’s house and drinking alcohol there.

Frocu, who works as a packer for Amazon, received a 39-month ban, fined £475, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £47 victim surcharge.