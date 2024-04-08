Wigan motorist handed two-and-a-half year ban after being found more than double the drink-drive limit
A 31-year-old Wigan motorist has been banned from the road for two and a half years after being found more than double the drink-drive limit in charge of a van while having no insurance or licence.
Daniel Winstanley, of Field Street, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to giving a reading of 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped his Ford Transit on Wallgate on January 28.
Also pleading guilty to the insurance and licence offences, he was given a 36-month disqualification from driving, was ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay £199 in costs and a victim services surcharge.