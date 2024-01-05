Wigan motorist jailed for dangerously driving down a residential Wigan street
A motorist has been jailed and banned from the road after admitting to dangerous driving.
Paul Seddon, 31, of Brookland Avenue, Hindley, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to driving a Honda Accord dangerously on the narrow and residential Barnsley Street, Wigan, on March 14 2023 and not having the correct insurance.
He was given a six month custodial sentence, magistrates saying he had a "flagrant disregard for people and their property."
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.