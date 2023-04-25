News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
17 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
17 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
18 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
20 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
20 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Wigan motorist spared road ban over phone use because it would cost him his job

A Wigan motorist caught on the phone while driving will not be banned from the road because he would lose his job.

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The six points put on Paul Stokes's licence took him over the 12-point limit due to a previous penalty and under normal circumstances that would have meant being disqualified from driving.

READ MORE: Police probe major house fire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But borough justices heard that for the 60-year-old of Kenyon Road, Wigan, such a measure would result in his sacking and that would then negatively impact on his family.

It's illegal to use a handheld mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle on the roads in the UKIt's illegal to use a handheld mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle on the roads in the UK
It's illegal to use a handheld mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle on the roads in the UK
Most Popular

And so the bench decided there would be no "totting up" ban.

However Stokes must pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £559.