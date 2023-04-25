Wigan motorist spared road ban over phone use because it would cost him his job
A Wigan motorist caught on the phone while driving will not be banned from the road because he would lose his job.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
The six points put on Paul Stokes's licence took him over the 12-point limit due to a previous penalty and under normal circumstances that would have meant being disqualified from driving.
But borough justices heard that for the 60-year-old of Kenyon Road, Wigan, such a measure would result in his sacking and that would then negatively impact on his family.