The six points put on Paul Stokes's licence took him over the 12-point limit due to a previous penalty and under normal circumstances that would have meant being disqualified from driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But borough justices heard that for the 60-year-old of Kenyon Road, Wigan, such a measure would result in his sacking and that would then negatively impact on his family.

It's illegal to use a handheld mobile phone while driving a motor vehicle on the roads in the UK

And so the bench decided there would be no "totting up" ban.