Wigan motorist used cannabis before getting behind the wheel

A routine stop by the police led to a driver being banned from the roads, after it was discovered he had used cannabis hours before getting behind the wheel.

Bradley Hock, of Sycamore Avenue, Hindley Green, was stopped by a patrol while driving a Hyundai Amica on Lytham Road, Blackpool, at 4pm on Saturday February 23.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard he was brought to the police’s attention because the car was insured in his then-girlfriend’s name and he was driving.

Officers carried out checks at the roadside and 26-year-old Hock told them he did not have insurance to drive the car nor did he have a full driving licence.

He gave a sample of saliva for a drugs test, which produced an indication for cannabis.

A blood sample given at the police station showed he had 5.2mcgs of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol - the main active component in cannabis - per litre of blood, exceeding the limit of 2mcgs.

Hock pleaded guilty to drug-driving, as well as driving without insurance and other than in accordance with a licence when he appeared in the dock.

Melissa Fagan, defending, said Hock had used cannabis in the early hours of the morning.

The defendant, who is unemployed and lives in a caravan on his sister’s property, was self-medicating for anxiety, depression and mental health issues, she said.

Despite being over the legal limit, officers were not concerned about his driving, did not smell cannabis or note he had slurred speech, as is sometimes seen when people have used drugs.

Miss Fagan said: “It appears the drug check was also routine.

“There doesn’t appear to be anything suggesting he had consumed intoxicants.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month driving ban for the drugs offence, with no separate penalty for the other offences.

Hock was also ordered by the bench to pay a £200 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.