Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard that David Briscoe drove at 60mph on smart motorway and roadworks sections of the M60, M602, M62 and M6 on November 7 last year when the limit stipulated a 50mph limit.

Under totting up he would normally have been disqualified because the infringement meant he had accrued more than 12 penalty points.

Briscoe was flashed by cameras on the M60, M602, M62 and M6

But mitigating evidence was offered by the 41-year-old of Elnup Avenue, Shevington, that his career as a self-employed videographer would be wrecked by an inability to use a car in that he would lose a lot of custom which would be very difficult to regain.

His equipment was too bulky to take on public transport too, the court heard.

The hearing was told that Briscoe was married with one child, his wife was a teacher who would not be able to support the household on her wage alone, that the child would have to be removed from nursery.

Furthermore he has elderly parents, one whom has dementia and balance issues, and if there was a medical emergency wouldn't be able to get to their house in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad