Police have launched their annual drink and drug-driving operation

Police have launched their annual drink and drug-drive operation in a bid to keep the roads of Wigan and Greater Manchester safe over the festive period.

The campaign aims to tackle the persistent issue of impaired driving during December and into the New Year, when social gatherings and celebrations traditionally lead to an increase in drink and drug-driving offences.

It will see an intensified police presence across all 10 Greater Manchester boroughs, with officers conducting roadside breath and drug testing operations at strategic locations.

Greater Manchester Police’s roads policing units (RPU) will work with neighbourhood teams and partner agencies to ensure maximum coverage during peak periods, particularly during weekends and the mornings after nights out.

During this operation last year, they arrested 507 motorists for drink or drug-driving offences . There were 19 arrests on Christmas Eve, 13 on Christmas Day and 43 on New Year’s Eve.

Arrests in 2023 across the whole of the RPU saw a 16.25 per cent increase from 2022, for a range of offences, not just drink and drug-driving.

This followed more roads policing officers being recruited, an increase in road-side drug wipe training for district officers and an increase in breathalyser kits.

Ch Insp Michael Parker, from the safer transport team, said: “We're committed to making Greater Manchester's roads safer for everyone and we will be relentless in pursuing those who put lives at risk by driving under the influence.

"Our officers witness first-hand the devastating aftermath of drink and drug-collisions; they are entirely preventable. We know people will be celebrating with friends, families and colleagues during the festive period and we're not here to stop people having a good time.

“We're asking people to plan ahead – book a taxi, arrange a designated driver or stay overnight. Remember, you could still be over the limit the morning after drinking – it's not worth the risk.

"The consequences of drink or drug-driving can be devastating and life-changing – not only do offenders risk losing their licence and potentially their job, but they also risk taking innocent lives. No Christmas party or night out is worth that."

If you are concerned someone is going to drink or drug -rive, call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.