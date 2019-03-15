Wigan mum gave false details after being pulled with unstrapped tot in car

A lying Wigan mum gave police someone else’s name and address when she was stopped for motoring offences.

Bolton Crown Court heard that a patrol pulled over Kimberley Bird in a Land Rover Discovery last New Year’s Eve and found that one of the two infants in her back seat - who was aged under three - was not strapped into a seat.

The 24-year-old of Ince Green Lane, Ince, then gave officers false details about herself.

A summons was issued to the person with those personal details but it soon became plain that they did not commit the offence and police were in danger of prosecuting the wrong person.

Police investigated the case and eventually traced Bird as the driver.

She was arrested on January 21 after coming into the police station by appointment.

Appearing in the dock, she pleaded guilty to committing a series of acts with the aim of perverting the course of justice and also charges of driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a driving licence on the same day.

The case was sent to crown court because perverting the course of justice has to be dealt with by a judge.

For that serious charge she was given a 12-month community order and put on an electronically tagged night-time curfew lasting 40 days.

For the licence and insurance offences she received two six-month driving bans to run concurrently.

No separate punishment was handed down for not having the child passenger under three properly secured.