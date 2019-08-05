Wigan mum horrified to find drug addicts' used needles in street

A horrified Wigan mum has spoken out after finding drug paraphernalia discarded on the streets.

Louise Murphy took pictures of needles and other items used by addicts abandoned at the back of homes in Lorne Street, Scholes.

Discarded needles in Scholes

She has previously hit out at the use of drugs in the area, speaking after her son Harley saw people injecting in broad daylight in the doorway of a local church. In the past few months drug gear has also been found on Leader Street while a knife was dumped on nearby grassland.

Louise said: “There are now more heroin needles and other items around on Lorne Street. There was another needle but someone had already put it in the bin. My little boy was playing in that area a couple of days before I saw them.

“It’s just absolutely ridiculous. It seems to me people just think it’s the norm round here.”

Wigan Council issued a detailed response to Louise’s concerns, saying: “It is encouraging that people are willing to report this issue to us, as we understand why any incident will be of concern to our residents. Our cleansing teams are specially trained and equipped to deal with syringes and aim to pick up discarded items the same day they are reported.

“There are a number of needle exchanges across Wigan borough where needles can be disposed of safely, we are committed to working with local people, partners and the police to address such issues as safeguarding our communities is a top priority.

“A confidential needle exchange service is available at Coops Building in Wigan and Kennedy House in Leigh, the service provides free sterile injecting equipment, offers safe disposal of used needles, and advice on safer injecting.

“Staff at the exchange can also assist with advice regarding blood borne viruses including HIV and Hepatitis B and C, and offer pre and post-test advice and access to treatment. We also have a number of pharmacies who also provide a needle exchange service.”

Residents should contact the council about discarded needles on the ReportIt app. Details about drug treatment and advice is available from Addaction on 01942 487578.

For pharmacies providing exchanges visit www.wigan.gov.uk/Resident/Health-Social-Care/Adults/fit-and-well/Needle-Exchange.aspx