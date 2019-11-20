Wigan mum tracked down fraudster who used her stolen bank card

A crime victim mum turned amateur sleuth when she confronted a drug user who used her stolen debit card.



Two cards were taken when a burglar crept into a house in the early hours as Jessica Burrows and her three young daughters slept.

Lee Adamson, 33, claimed he was offered a debit card by someone he met to buy drugs - and insisted he was not involved in stealing it.

Wigan magistrates heard they spent £306 on food in McDonald’s and then scratch cards, with any winnings used to buy drugs.

But the spending came to an end when Adamson was “bravely” confronted by Ms Burrows in a shop.

She had woken up to find messages on her phone from her bank about transactions and managed to track him down. CCTV footage was obtained showing him using the debit card.

Someone had earlier failed several times to get money out of a cash machine using her stolen credit card, but Adamson said this was not him and happened before he obtained the other card.

Adamson, of Garswood Street, Ashton, pleaded guilty to receiving the stolen bank card and fraud by making false representations when he used it. He was not charged with burglary.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Ms Burrows said: “The fact someone has been in my house while my daughters and I were in bed is the worst part of it.”

Adamson said he was not involved in the attempts to withdraw cash using the credit card and believes the cards may have been thrown away, before they picked them up.

He had 10 past convictions for 12 offences, but had not appeared in court since 2015.

Adamson was homeless at the time and had started taking heroin and crack cocaine, despite kicking his drug habit for two years.

Mark Ferguson, defending, said: “Unfortunately it seems through a breakdown in relationship and loss of employment he resorted to his old ways in seeking drugs and his old lifestyle, which has caught up with him.”

Justices imposed a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 10 days’ rehabilitation activity.

Adamson must also pay £305.94 compensation and a £50 fine.