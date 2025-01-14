Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grieving mum has spoken out about upsetting social media posts published six years after her son was murdered.

Sylvia Mitchell says several posts about her son Billy Livesley have been published over the past year and caused great upset to her and her family.

They have been reported to social media giants Facebook and TikTok, as well as the police, but no action has been taken to remove them.

Billy was just 21 years old when he died the day after being hit with a metal bar on a car park on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, on December 28, 2018.

Billy Livesley with his mum Sylvia Mitchell

His girlfriend Leah Galvin gave birth to their son Billy Junior eight months later.

It is concern that her five-year-old grandson may see the social media posts that led to Miss Mitchell speaking out on what would have been Billy’s 28th birthday.

She said: “It has been six years since he was murdered. His anniversary was on December 29 and today is his birthday. When are they going to let him lie in peace? We have had enough of it.”

Billy Livesley

Miss Mitchell, who lives in Platt Bridge, has seen upsetting Facebook posts about Billy, which have been written by a single person, as well as a podcast on TikTok.

She says the Facebook posts “broke my heart” and she could not read beyond the first two lines of one of them.

"I broke down. It’s disgusting,” she said.

She has reported the posts to Facebook and TikTok, but they have not been removed.

Miss Mitchell said: “Why are Facebook letting this be published? I’m sure something can be done.

"The police said nothing can be done unless he directly messages us.”

There was an outpouring of grief following Billy’s death, with hundreds of people turning out for his funeral and a makeshift shrine created on Bickershaw Lane.

David Connors, then 26, was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 17 years, after being convicted of his murder in 2019.

His cousin Jimmy Price, then 22, was jailed for 18 months for perverting the course of justice, after driving a van used on the night Billy was killed, which was abandoned on Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, shortly afterwards.