The owner of a Wigan nursery targeted by burglars said she was “overwhelmed” by support from the community as people rallied round to help.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meghan Downes was devastated to discover two people had broken into NurseryandME, on Heath Road, Ashton, on Friday morning.

They had smashed their way through glass doors fitted just four weeks earlier, after parents raised £1,200 at a fun day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meghan said: “We came in on Friday morning ready to set up for the day. We were learning all about camping. We have new doors leading to the garden, so the children can have open access, but they were completely ruined.

Burglars smashed through a glass door to get into NurseryandME in Ashton

"They had come through to our office – we think they were looking for money, but there wasn’t any.”

A games console and loose change were stolen, while the nursery staff are still checking what else was taken.

The nursery had to close on Friday so police investigations could be carried out and a clean-up could be started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meghan said: “It was heartbreaking. As soon as children turned up, we had to turn them away because it was a crime scene. It was horrible because it’s a safe place for children where they come to learn.”

An online fund-raising appeal was launched to repair the doors, as well as coats, shoes and boots which had been covered in shards of glass.

Donations quickly poured in and more than £945 has so far been raised.

The Elliot Project, a charity providing mental health awareness, personalised support and first aid training across the UK, has offered to pay for the glass to be replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery has been inundated with donations of coats, shoes and wellington boost for the children, as well as other offers of help from local businesses.

Staff worked throughout the weekend to clean up the nursery and it reopened on Monday morning, with every parent dropping off a child arriving with a donation of some kind.

Pupils in years three and five at Nicol Mere Primary School visited to donate items for the children.

Meghan said: “I can’t believe all the support we have had. It’s been overwhelming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are investigating the burglary but no arrests have yet been made.

CCTV footage from the nursery shows two offenders wearing masks and gloves breaking in at around 2am on Friday.

One line of inquiry is whether it is linked to break-ins at other nurseries and small businesses in the surrounding area.

Earlier this month, £500 was stolen during a burglary at Nature Hill Nursery in Parbold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money had been raised to enhance the nursery’s outdoor provision, as well as to help pay for a nursery graduation for children going to school in September.

The thief got into the building by smashing a window and tiny shards of glass were left in artificial grass used by babies, which had to be removed for their safety.

More than £800 was donated to the nursery’s online appeal following the break-in.

Anyone with information which could help police investigating the burglary at NurseryandME is asked to call 101, quoting log 707 of June 20.