Wigan owner fears his dog has been stolen after police raid escape
A dog owner fears his pet has been stolen after he went missing following a police raid.
Rocco the American bulldog was being babysat by a relative of Danny Benson in Bickershaw when officers executed an early morning drug warrant on Sunday May 7.
Knocking the front door in to gain entry, they inadvertently also let a startled Rocco out and he fled past them.
Police gave chase but appear to have lost him not far from his home in Deakin Street, Ince.
Another relative spotted Rocco, who is tan and white and 20 months old, sitting outside the house at around 8.30am but that surprised the dog and he ran off again. This was despite the pet having suffered cuts to his paws.
In the meanwhile Danny and his girlfriend had been alerted to the emergency, cut short a break in Wales to get home and began searching, but so far to no avail.