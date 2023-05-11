News you can trust since 1853
Wigan owner fears his dog has been stolen after police raid escape

A dog owner fears his pet has been stolen after he went missing following a police raid.

By Charles Graham
Published 11th May 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:28 BST

Rocco the American bulldog was being babysat by a relative of Danny Benson in Bickershaw when officers executed an early morning drug warrant on Sunday May 7.

Knocking the front door in to gain entry, they inadvertently also let a startled Rocco out and he fled past them.

Rocco the American bulldog who has been missing since Sunday May 7Rocco the American bulldog who has been missing since Sunday May 7
Police gave chase but appear to have lost him not far from his home in Deakin Street, Ince.

Another relative spotted Rocco, who is tan and white and 20 months old, sitting outside the house at around 8.30am but that surprised the dog and he ran off again. This was despite the pet having suffered cuts to his paws.

In the meanwhile Danny and his girlfriend had been alerted to the emergency, cut short a break in Wales to get home and began searching, but so far to no avail.

Danny told Wigan Today: “The thing that makes me think he’s been taken is that there were loads of sightings of Rocco at first but then suddenly nothing.

"Our house is near the cemeteries and the flashes and there are usually quite a lot of people around.

"Rocco is a really friendly dog, a big softy. We think someone must have taken him. It’s been four and a half days now without a word.”

If anyone knows of Rocco’s whereabouts please ring Danny on 07944 556968.