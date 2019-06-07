Wigan painter banned from driving

A self-employed painter will struggle to get to work after being banned from driving, a court heard.

Police stopped a Ford Fiesta being driven by Daniel Ratcliffe on Greenough Street, Scholes.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard the 28-year-old then gave a positive sample in a roadside breath-test.

Ratcliffe, of Virginia Way, Kitt Green, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and while over the drink-drive limit.

The hearing in Wigan came just eight days after Ratcliffe was given a community order and restraining order by Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court for offences of damage and assault.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay fines of £400 for each offence, and £85 prosecution costs and £40 victim surcharge.