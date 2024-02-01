Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is alleged that Roy Bannister, of Worsley Street, Pemberton, caused Sarah Taylor actual bodily harm during an attack on January 29, having previously assaulted her at some point in November.

He is further charged with smashing Ms Taylor's mobile phone, causing £120 damage, and threatened the complainant with a weapon, also in November.

Roy Bannister and Leona Byrne-Fletcher will stand trial at Bolton Crown Court next month

He has pleaded not guilty to the first assault charge but has yet to enter pleas for the others.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Bannister is due to make his first appearance on March 4, before which time he will be kept behind bars.

Leona Byrne-Fletcher, 30, of Troutbeck Rise, Pemberton, is also charged with causing Ms Fletcher ABH on January 29 and to possessing diazepam, a class C drug, on the same occasion.

She has admitted the drug possession charge but not pleaded in regard to the assault.