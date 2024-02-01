News you can trust since 1853
Wigan pair await a crown court trial after denying causing a woman actual bodily harm

A 33-year-old Wigan man has been remanded into custody after being charged with two assaults, criminal damage and making threats while armed with an offensive weapon.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
It is alleged that Roy Bannister, of Worsley Street, Pemberton, caused Sarah Taylor actual bodily harm during an attack on January 29, having previously assaulted her at some point in November.

He is further charged with smashing Ms Taylor's mobile phone, causing £120 damage, and threatened the complainant with a weapon, also in November.

Roy Bannister and Leona Byrne-Fletcher will stand trial at Bolton Crown Court next monthRoy Bannister and Leona Byrne-Fletcher will stand trial at Bolton Crown Court next month
He has pleaded not guilty to the first assault charge but has yet to enter pleas for the others.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where Bannister is due to make his first appearance on March 4, before which time he will be kept behind bars.

Leona Byrne-Fletcher, 30, of Troutbeck Rise, Pemberton, is also charged with causing Ms Fletcher ABH on January 29 and to possessing diazepam, a class C drug, on the same occasion.

She has admitted the drug possession charge but not pleaded in regard to the assault.

She too is set to appear at Bolton on March 4 and is on conditional bail before then.