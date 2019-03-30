Wigan pair face serious sex assault charges

A woman accused of sexually assaulting another woman will face a judge next month alongside a man from the same address accused of rape.

Kathryn Wilkinson and Martin Finch, both of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, have appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court accused of committing a number of sexual offences.

Finch, 43, is charged with two counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault on a woman aged over 16 and five counts of sexual assault on a teenage girl.

The alleged offences took place between 2011 and 2016 against five victims.

Wilkinson, 40, is charged with assaulting a female over the age of 16 with an object and sexual assault on a female over the age of 16.

Both are set to appear at Bolton Crown Court on April 24.