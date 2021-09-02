Wigan pair jailed after bag and cash theft
A Wigan man and woman who stole a bag and its contents and then fraudulently withdrew hundreds of pounds out from a hole in the wall cash machine with their victim’s bank card have both been jailed.
Mark Mayren, 34, and 31-year-old Alysha Clayton, both of Prestt Grove in Worsley Mesnes, appeared in the dock before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with burgling a house in Reedsmere Close to snatch the possessions worth £235.
They were then accused of drawing another £520 from a cash point using a stolen card on the same day, June 6.
Mayren was further charged with headbutting, scratching and spitting at two police officers - PCs Clark and Carter - 10 days later and also escaping from custody. They pleaded guilty to all the charges against them. Returning to the court for sentencing, Clayton was given 18 months in prison and a further 10 weeks for breaching a suspended sentence. Mayren was given a total of 948 days.
