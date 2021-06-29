Wigan pair plead guilty to neglecting a child
A Wigan man and woman have admitted failing to protect a child from risk after he suffered serious harm.
James McManus, 24, of Warrington Road, Ince, and Lauren Goodall, 21, of Ellesmere Road, Pemberton, had denied the charge which relates to a boy who cannot be named when they appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.
But when a trial was due to begin at Bolton Crown Court they changed their pleas to guilty.
However they do dispute some of the details in the charges against them and so a “trial of issue” is to be held on July 23 at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester and they were bailed until then.
The offences were alleged to have taken place in October and November 2018.
