Wigan pair plead guilty to neglecting a child

James McManus, 24, of Warrington Road, Ince, and Lauren Goodall, 21, of Ellesmere Road, Pemberton, had denied the charge which relates to a boy who cannot be named when they appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

But when a trial was due to begin at Bolton Crown Court they changed their pleas to guilty.

However they do dispute some of the details in the charges against them and so a “trial of issue” is to be held on July 23 at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester and they were bailed until then.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

The offences were alleged to have taken place in October and November 2018.