Wigan pair’s truant fines halved

A Wigan couple who were hit with fines and costs totalling £1,168 for failing to ensure their son went regularly to school have had their punishments drastically reduced.

Adele Culshaw and David Fairhurst, of Salisbury Avenue, Hindley, had filled in a “means form” to Wigan magistrates outline income and assets but it was only submitted to justices by their solicitor after the hearing, which they did not attend.

They had been proved guilty in their absence and given a £440 penalty each plus costs and surcharges.

But at a further hearing three days later - of which the Wigan Post was not notified until family got in touch - the bench had considered the document, and reduced the fines to £120 and while they must also pay a £30 surcharge of £30 and £100 court costs meaning the overall bill has now been halved.

The court was told the couple’s son had not been attending classes at St Edmund Arrowsmith High in Ashton.