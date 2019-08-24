Wigan parents fined for truant children

Three more Wigan parents who bunked off court hearings have been hit with fines in their absence for failing to ensure their children attended school.

Leanne Dinsdale, Darren Jones and Terri O’Neill were each hit with £440 penalties plus costs after no shows before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Dinsdale, of Farr Close and Jones and O’Neill, both of Keats Avenue, all in Worsley Mesnes, were all proven in their absence not to have ensured their daughters regularly went to their primary school. Including costs, each defendant faced a £584 bill.

Jodie Lee, of Little Lane Caravan Park in Goose Green, did appear to admit failing to ensure her daughter attended the same school and she was given a lower fine of £80 because of her attendance and guilty plea, totalling £210.