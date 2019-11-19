Wigan parents’ fury as yobs daub vile graffiti at children's play area

Residents have been left outraged after a children’s play area was daubed with vile graffiti.

Obscenities and disgusting remarks were scrawled over climbing frames and slides at the park in Moor Road, Orrell.

The council has since scrubbed the equipment clean, but the issue still promoted shock among locals.

One resident posted on social media: “Just been to Moor Road park with my daughters, I’m not sure what is going through the older kids minds these days with what graffiti there are writing but for the younger ones to read it’s disgusting.

“I understand teenagers get bored but to write this so young kids can read it is just wrong!”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I think it’s outrageous. The council have paid thousands a few years ago to refurbish this park, and now this is happening.”

Many took to social media to express their disgust.

“Absolutely shocking. Basically means you can’t take kids there,” one person said.

Another wrote: “That’s another area that potentially needs cameras on it.

“There is no legitimate reason for whoever did that to have been there, presuming they were not a young child or the parents of one. That is a crime against every one of us as it is our tax money that pays for and maintains these otherwise great local resources for our community.”

Dave Lyon, assistant director for environment and housing repairs, said: “Graffiti like this is disgraceful and taints the image of the many good people who live in our borough. When we receive a report our teams will remove it immediately.

"We would encourage members of the public to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour to us or to GMP on 101.”

The council can remove graffiti from private or commercial property. Incidents can be reported at wigan.gov.uk or by using the Report It app.