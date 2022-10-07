Wigan pensioner admits to performing a lewd act in front of horses and donkeys in a Chorley field
A Wigan pensioner has admitted pleasuring himself in front of horses and donkeys.
By Charles Graham
Friday, 7th October 2022, 4:55 am
- 1 min read
Updated
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:32 pm
Preston magistrates heard that 69-year-old Martin Scott was seen exposing himself and performing a lewd act "towards the faces" of the livestock in a Chorley field visible to the public.
Read More
Read MorePolice probe possible arson attack after blaze on ground floor of Wigan tower bl...
Scott, of Finch Mill Avenue, Appley Bridge, pleaded guilty to bizarre act when a charge of outraging public decency was put to him.
Most Popular
He had initially denied committing the offence, which took place on May 29 2021, but changed his plea before a trial started.