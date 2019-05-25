Wigan pensioner arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after knocking down woman in car park has been bailed

A Wigan pensioner arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after knocking down a woman in a supermarket car park, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Lancashire Police were called shortly before 6:25am yesterday, (Friday, May 23) by paramedics, to the scene of a collision in the car park of the Morrison's supermarket on Blackpool Road, Preston.

The incident involved a woman and a Peugeot Elddis motorhome.

A 74-year-old man from Wigan was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and later on suspicion of attempted murder, but has since been bailed pending further inquiries until June 20.

Officers say the woman, believed to be in her 20s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with "significant injuries" and she remains in a serious condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard McCutcheon from Preston Police said: ““We need anyone who witnessed this incident to speak to us as soon as possible."

"Similarly, we would like to trace anyone who has seen the vehicle in the area beforehand to get in touch."

“I would like to thank people in the area for their co-operation this morning while we carried out our initial enquiries.

"I appreciate this may have caused some inconvenience but it was necessary for us to do our job effectively."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 224 of May 24.

Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.