Wigan pensioner convicted of sex assault dies before he could face justice
A Wigan pensioner convicted of molesting a woman has died before he could be sentenced.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ion Curt, 66, Manley Street in Ince, had denied sexually assaulting his victim on April 21 2022, but when it came to his trial at the borough's magistrates' court, he failed to attend and was found guilty in his absence.
A warrant was issued for his arrest but at the latest hearing it was disclosed that Curt had died and so the case was withdrawn.