Wigan pensioner left terrified by break-in attempt

A pensioner has told of the terrifying moment intruders tried to smash their way into her Wigan home in the early hours.



Annie Seddon, from Ince, said she heard strange sounds outside the house where she lives with her husband Joseph at around 1.30am on Saturday.

The damage to Mrs Seddon's home

The couple began to get up to see what was happening and she then heard the sounds of people fleeing.

She was then horrified to discover the window in the back bedroom at the Holt Street address had been smashed by a heavy object.

Police are investigating the incident as a criminal damage case and say enquiries are ongoing.

Mrs Seddon, 69, said the incident has left her badly shaken.

She said: “This has frightened me. At the time I was hysterical because they could have come in.

“I first got up because my security light came on. I opened the blind and looked out but there was nothing.

“About 20 minutes later I heard a noise again. I got past the bathroom and noticed it was coming from the back bedroom.

“I woke my husband up and the noise of that sent them scuttling over my fence.”

Mrs Seddon says she did not get a look at the intruders as she heard them making their getaway before she got into the room to see them.

The police were rung but officers did not turn up as the offenders were no longer at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they were called at around 1.25am to reports of criminal damage on Holt Street.

A statement read: “Offenders smashed the window of a property whilst a man and a woman were inside.

“The offenders then fled the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call police on 101 or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.