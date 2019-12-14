Wigan pensioner on sex charges

A Wigan pensioner has appeared in court charged with three counts of indecent assault and one of attempted rape.

William Pollard, of Borsdane Avenue, Hindley, is accused of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 14 between September 5, 1974, and September 4, 1975, in Wigan.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

The 72-year-old is also accused of indecently assaulting a girl under the age of 16 between September 5, 1978, and September 4, 1983, in Wigan.

Pollard was also up for a separate charge of attempted rape between September 5, 1981, and September 4, 1983, in Wigan.

He was granted unconditional bail by justices at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court until January 9.