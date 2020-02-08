Wigan pervert snared by police trap

A pervert from Wigan was snared after a schoolgirl he thought he was befriending online turned out to be an undercover police officer.

David Flynn, 32, of Albion Drive, Aspull, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge after pleading guilty to possessing indecent images of children, trying to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to entice a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Bolton Crown Court

The latter two charges relate to online conversations Flynn had with a police officer posing as a young girl called Sophie.

The hearing was told that the defendant was identified by police following inquiries as a result of the online conversations with the undercover officer.

The indecent images found on Flynn’s confiscated computer equipment fell into all three categories of seriousness, the court heard.

The judge hit him with a three-year community order, with a condition that he attends a Sex Offender Programme and there is a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Flynn has a five-year sexual harm prevention order on him and must sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next five years as well. He has to pay an £85 victim surcharge and also will be electronically monitored for 18 months.