Wigan petrol station and shop both ram-raided in half an hour

Thieves ram-raided two Wigan shops in just 30 minutes in the early hours.



Police are investigating the two robberies, which happened early on Tuesday, but have not yet confirmed whether they believe them to be linked.

Police were called to the shop on Beech Hill Avenue at 3am

Other news: Have-a-go hero pensioner stopped armed raid at Wigan shop



They were called just after 2.30am to Morrisons petrol station, on Makerfield Way, Ince, to a robbery where a car had crashed into the front of the shop.

Some items were stolen, but it is not yet known what was taken.

Police were then called at 3am to reports of a robbery at a convenience store and post office, on Beech Hill Avenue, Beech Hill.

A car had hit the front of the shop but it appears the thieves were not able to get inside.

Anyone who saw the incidents or has information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.