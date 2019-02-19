Wigan pill pusher awaits fate after plea change

A Wigan man accused of possessing hundreds of tranquilliser pills will be sentenced later this month after changing his plea.

Stephen Brown, 43, of Warrington Road, Goose Green, had already admitted to possessing cocaine and cannabis when he appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

But he had denied that the 39 boxes of diazempam found at his home were for distribution to other parties and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court.

However, on appearing before a judge there, Brown then changed his plea and admitted that he had indeed intended to supply the 1,170 category C pills.

The other drugs, the hearing was told, consitituted 15 cannabis plants and a small wrap of cocaine.

Brown will return to the court to be sentenced tomorrow (February 20).