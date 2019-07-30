Wigan plasterer banned from road after crashing van into a tree

A self-employed plasterer has been banned from the road after crashing his van into a tree while over the drink-drive limit.

Wigan magistrates heard police were called to Richmond Street, Wigan, at 10pm on July 18 to reports of a collision.

A Renault Kangoo was found with significant damage to the front and its air bag deployed after hitting a tree.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said 38-year-old Stephen Robinson told police he had driven from his home on Bellingham Mount, Swinley, after having a few drinks.

He failed a roadside breath test and pleaded guilty to driving with 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Defending, Martin Jones said: “He had gone with his partner and two children to his mother-in-law’s and there consumed a couple of glasses of wine. The family then returned home and whilst at home he had two cans of lager. It was not his intention to go out again that evening.”

But Mr Jones said things got on top of Robinson and he thought it was best to leave the house. Rather than going for a walk, he decided to get into his van and ended up hitting the tree.

Mr Jones asked the bench to impose the shortest driving ban possible. Without his own vehicle, Robinson would only be able to work on sites he could access using public transport, he said.

The bench imposed a 14-month ban, which can be reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a drink-driver rehabilitation course. Robinson must also pay a £346 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £34 victim surcharge.