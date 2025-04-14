Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan police are appealing for information after receiving numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbourhood officers visited Manley Close in Leigh after obtaining information surrounding three unidentified young people that are believed to have been responsible for damaging a metal gate.

The gate has been placed here by Wigan Council to prevent off road bikes cutting through the off road track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Increased patrols have been taking place on Manley Close

Leaflets have been provided to surrounding residents who have been made aware of the incident and there will be increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote log 1067-06042025.