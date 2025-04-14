Wigan police appeal for information following anti-social behaviour complaints
Wigan police are appealing for information after receiving numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.
Neighbourhood officers visited Manley Close in Leigh after obtaining information surrounding three unidentified young people that are believed to have been responsible for damaging a metal gate.
The gate has been placed here by Wigan Council to prevent off road bikes cutting through the off road track.
Leaflets have been provided to surrounding residents who have been made aware of the incident and there will be increased patrols in the area.