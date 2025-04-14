Wigan police appeal for information following anti-social behaviour complaints

By Sian Jones
Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Wigan police are appealing for information after receiving numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.

Neighbourhood officers visited Manley Close in Leigh after obtaining information surrounding three unidentified young people that are believed to have been responsible for damaging a metal gate.

The gate has been placed here by Wigan Council to prevent off road bikes cutting through the off road track.

Increased patrols have been taking place on Manley CloseIncreased patrols have been taking place on Manley Close
Leaflets have been provided to surrounding residents who have been made aware of the incident and there will be increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote log 1067-06042025.

