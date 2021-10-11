Wigan police appeal for information to find the owner of a suspected stolen bike
Police in Wigan are appealing for information surrounding a suspected stolen bike.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 11:58 am
PC Robinson and his neighbourhood team are currently attempting to trace the owner, and are asking for people to pass on any details that may help.
The bike, which looks relatively new, has a multi-coloured frame, but is predominantly red and white, with yellow and orange also included.
Meanwhile, the tyres also have red and white writing on them, while the bars and the seat are both black.
The bike was seized by police this week as a suspected stolen item.
If you recognise it or have any information, email [email protected] or ring 0161 856 7124.