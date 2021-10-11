Wigan police appeal for information to find the owner of a suspected stolen bike

The bike has been seized by police

PC Robinson and his neighbourhood team are currently attempting to trace the owner, and are asking for people to pass on any details that may help.

The bike, which looks relatively new, has a multi-coloured frame, but is predominantly red and white, with yellow and orange also included.

Meanwhile, the tyres also have red and white writing on them, while the bars and the seat are both black.

The bike was seized by police this week as a suspected stolen item.