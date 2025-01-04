Wigan police arrest 23-year-old man in burglary investigation

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Jan 2025, 08:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police investigating a rise in the number of burglaries in Wigan have made an arrest.

Residents were urged to ensure their homes are secure as police reported a “spike” in incidents recently.

A spokesman said: “Following yesterday's burglary alert, extensive enquiries between officers from the Bolton and Wigan neighbourhood crime teams have led to a suspect being identified.

"Tonight the Scholes neighbourhood team located and have arrested a 23-year-old male for a series of burglaries occurring both here in Wigan and cross border. Further enquiries are ongoing.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice