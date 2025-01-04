Wigan police arrest 23-year-old man in burglary investigation
Police investigating a rise in the number of burglaries in Wigan have made an arrest.
Residents were urged to ensure their homes are secure as police reported a “spike” in incidents recently.
A spokesman said: “Following yesterday's burglary alert, extensive enquiries between officers from the Bolton and Wigan neighbourhood crime teams have led to a suspect being identified.
"Tonight the Scholes neighbourhood team located and have arrested a 23-year-old male for a series of burglaries occurring both here in Wigan and cross border. Further enquiries are ongoing.”