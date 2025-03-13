A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing money from a woman in Wigan borough.

Officers believe that a man waited for the woman to dispense cash from an ATM before pushing past her and taking the money on Bradshawgate in Leigh last month.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Det Insp Carla Deighton said: "Your Neighbourhood Teams are committed to diligently investigating and bringing justice for victims."

You can report crime through 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.