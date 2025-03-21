Wigan police arrest suspected drug-dealer following public tip-off

By Sian Jones
Published 21st Mar 2025, 10:32 BST

Neighbourhood officers in Wigan have seized a large quantity of drugs after a tip-off from the public.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after his car was stopped and seized on Flapper Fold Lane in Atherton on March 19.

Around 100 wraps were found, suspected to be class A drugs, and they have been sent off for analysis and the suspect released on bail.

Insp Sam Davies, of Greater Manchester Police's Atherton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This arrest came as a direct result of information provided by the community we serve.

“If people come to us with information or concerns then we will investigate and, where appropriate, take action.

“Intelligence from the public is a vital tool in our fight against the crimes that are blighting our communities.

"Anybody who has any information or concerns regarding ongoing crime within their community can contact the neighbourhood team on 0161 8567225

“They can also come up and speak to an officer when we are out and about on patrol, as happened in this instance”

People can also contact GMP on 101 or via the reporting tools on their website, or by calling Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111. In an emergency, always call 999.

