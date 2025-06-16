Wigan police crack down amid fears of violence at Haigh Hall

By Sian Jones
Published 16th Jun 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST
Police are deploying powers to disperse youngsters at Haigh Woodland Park amid concerns that a school-leavers gathering could degenerate into violence.

Officers have uncovered plans of the get-together in the Plantations which some teenagers had allegedly planned to attend with weapons.

A message sent out by Standish High School said: “Please be aware that we have received information from a concerned party that there a plans for people to attend a gathering at the Plantations after today’s exam with weapons with the intention of harming attendees.

The dispersal zone is in place until 11pm this evening
The dispersal zone is in place until 11pm this evening

“We have sent a message to our parents and carers and have contacted GMP and Wigan Council.”

As of 2pm this afternoon (Monday June 16) until 11pm tonight police will enforce a dispersal zone in the grounds of Haigh Hall.

Officers have the power to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behaviour or serious violent crime.

People found in possession of such items will also be arrested.

Patrols will also be increased.

