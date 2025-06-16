Police are deploying powers to disperse youngsters at Haigh Woodland Park amid concerns that a school-leavers gathering could degenerate into violence.

Officers have uncovered plans of the get-together in the Plantations which some teenagers had allegedly planned to attend with weapons.

A message sent out by Standish High School said: “Please be aware that we have received information from a concerned party that there a plans for people to attend a gathering at the Plantations after today’s exam with weapons with the intention of harming attendees.

The dispersal zone is in place until 11pm this evening

“We have sent a message to our parents and carers and have contacted GMP and Wigan Council.”

As of 2pm this afternoon (Monday June 16) until 11pm tonight police will enforce a dispersal zone in the grounds of Haigh Hall.

Officers have the power to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behaviour or serious violent crime.

People found in possession of such items will also be arrested.

Patrols will also be increased.