Police have issued an appeal for information following a series of ATM attacks at a Wigan borough supermarket.

Over the past few months, offenders have targeted Asda, on Atherleigh Way, Leigh, causing damage to the cash machines in a bid to access the money inside them.

Anyone who has information on those involved or who recognises them from the CCTV image is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting CRI/06LL/0013896/25.

Alternatively, can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, either online or by calling 0800 555111.