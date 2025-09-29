Wigan police impose dispersal order on second part of borough: 'we’ve seen a concerning rise in anti-social behaviour'

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Sep 2025, 07:58 BST
Anti-social behaviour by youths – including alcohol-related incidents and items being thrown at cars – led to police implementing a second dispersal order in the borough.

Wigan town centre was subject to a 48-hour dispersal order for the fourth weekend running, following reports of anti-social behaviour and a stabbing at the bus station earlier this month.

Police have now imposed a dispersal order on Hindley town centre too, which runs until 3pm today.

That comes after reports of anti-social behaviour caused by youths, with eight incidents including items being thrown at cars, criminal damage and alcohol-related disturbances.

The area of Hindley covered by the dispersal orderplaceholder image
The area of Hindley covered by the dispersal order

The order allows police to exclude people from an area for up to 48 hours through a written notice.

Insp Adam James, from Wigan police, said: “We’ve seen a concerning rise in anti-social behaviour in Hindley town centre and Wigan as a whole over the past few days, with incidents involving criminal damage and alcohol-related disturbances.

“This dispersal order is a proactive measure to help us prevent any further anti-social behaviour incidents in the area, as well as reassure the community. Officers will be patrolling the area to enforce the order and engage with the general public.”

