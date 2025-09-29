Wigan police impose dispersal order on second part of borough: 'we’ve seen a concerning rise in anti-social behaviour'
Wigan town centre was subject to a 48-hour dispersal order for the fourth weekend running, following reports of anti-social behaviour and a stabbing at the bus station earlier this month.
Police have now imposed a dispersal order on Hindley town centre too, which runs until 3pm today.
That comes after reports of anti-social behaviour caused by youths, with eight incidents including items being thrown at cars, criminal damage and alcohol-related disturbances.
The order allows police to exclude people from an area for up to 48 hours through a written notice.
Insp Adam James, from Wigan police, said: “We’ve seen a concerning rise in anti-social behaviour in Hindley town centre and Wigan as a whole over the past few days, with incidents involving criminal damage and alcohol-related disturbances.
“This dispersal order is a proactive measure to help us prevent any further anti-social behaviour incidents in the area, as well as reassure the community. Officers will be patrolling the area to enforce the order and engage with the general public.”