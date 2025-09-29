Anti-social behaviour by youths – including alcohol-related incidents and items being thrown at cars – led to police implementing a second dispersal order in the borough.

Wigan town centre was subject to a 48-hour dispersal order for the fourth weekend running, following reports of anti-social behaviour and a stabbing at the bus station earlier this month.

Police have now imposed a dispersal order on Hindley town centre too, which runs until 3pm today.

That comes after reports of anti-social behaviour caused by youths, with eight incidents including items being thrown at cars, criminal damage and alcohol-related disturbances.

The order allows police to exclude people from an area for up to 48 hours through a written notice.

Insp Adam James, from Wigan police, said: “We’ve seen a concerning rise in anti-social behaviour in Hindley town centre and Wigan as a whole over the past few days, with incidents involving criminal damage and alcohol-related disturbances.

“This dispersal order is a proactive measure to help us prevent any further anti-social behaviour incidents in the area, as well as reassure the community. Officers will be patrolling the area to enforce the order and engage with the general public.”