Wigan police are appealing for information after a mobility scooter was stolen.

The theft took place outside a shop on Rydal Street in Leigh at 3.46pm on February 26.

Greater Manchester Police have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information should contact GMP on 101 quoting log 2710 of 28/02/2025.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.