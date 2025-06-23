Wigan police issue CCTV appeal following alleged racially aggravated assault
Wigan police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to about an alleged racially aggravated assault.
The incident took place on Henrietta Street in Leigh on Thursday June 5.
Greater Manchester Police say they believe the man may have information that could assist them with their investigation.
Anyone who knows the man or has any information on him should contact GMP on 101 or use the online chat feature on our website, quoting log 1696-05062025.