Wigan police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to about an alleged racially aggravated assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on Henrietta Street in Leigh on Thursday June 5.

Greater Manchester Police say they believe the man may have information that could assist them with their investigation.

Anyone who knows the man or has any information on him should contact GMP on 101 or use the online chat feature on our website, quoting log 1696-05062025.