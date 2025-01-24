Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan police have urged people to be vigilant after a resident was scammed out of more than £9,000.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraudsters posing as police officers are calling locals and are stating that they are calling regarding suspicious transactions on the individuals bank account.

The calls originate from a No Caller ID, and are asking people to dial 999/101 to verify the transactions, but don’t put the phone down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents in Wigan are encouraged to be vigilant after reports of incidents across the borough

They have managed to fraudulently get £9,226 cash from one victim, the others have failed.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a similar crime you can report this via 101.

Alternatively you can use the online crime reporting tool, via 'Live Chat' on the GMP website.