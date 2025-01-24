Wigan police issue fraud warning after resident scammed out of £9k
Wigan police have urged people to be vigilant after a resident was scammed out of more than £9,000.
Fraudsters posing as police officers are calling locals and are stating that they are calling regarding suspicious transactions on the individuals bank account.
The calls originate from a No Caller ID, and are asking people to dial 999/101 to verify the transactions, but don’t put the phone down.
They have managed to fraudulently get £9,226 cash from one victim, the others have failed.