Wigan police issue fraud warning after resident scammed out of £9k

By Sian Jones
Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:30 BST
Wigan police have urged people to be vigilant after a resident was scammed out of more than £9,000.

Fraudsters posing as police officers are calling locals and are stating that they are calling regarding suspicious transactions on the individuals bank account.

The calls originate from a No Caller ID, and are asking people to dial 999/101 to verify the transactions, but don’t put the phone down.

Residents in Wigan are encouraged to be vigilant after reports of incidents across the boroughResidents in Wigan are encouraged to be vigilant after reports of incidents across the borough
They have managed to fraudulently get £9,226 cash from one victim, the others have failed.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a similar crime you can report this via 101.

Alternatively you can use the online crime reporting tool, via 'Live Chat' on the GMP website.

