One of the suspects is seen armed with the blade before the pair are alleged to have chased a third man in Alder Avenue, Pemberton, and tried to attack him with it.

Thankfully the intended victim escaped unscathed.

These men allegedly chased another and tried to hit him with the machete

But officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises these suspects.

The disturbance happened on Monday June 5 and a spokesperson for GMP Wigan West asked that anyone who recognises either of the men pictured contact police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers number 0800 555111 anonymously, quoting the crime number CRI/06LL/0017349/23.