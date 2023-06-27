News you can trust since 1853
Wigan police issue pictures of men wanted for attempted machete attack

Police have issued CCTV images of two men wanted for an attempted assault involving a machete on a Wigan housing estate.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 07:25 BST

One of the suspects is seen armed with the blade before the pair are alleged to have chased a third man in Alder Avenue, Pemberton, and tried to attack him with it.

Thankfully the intended victim escaped unscathed.

These men allegedly chased another and tried to hit him with the macheteThese men allegedly chased another and tried to hit him with the machete
But officers are keen to speak to anyone who recognises these suspects.

The disturbance happened on Monday June 5 and a spokesperson for GMP Wigan West asked that anyone who recognises either of the men pictured contact police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers number 0800 555111 anonymously, quoting the crime number CRI/06LL/0017349/23.

The machete can be clearly seen in this shotThe machete can be clearly seen in this shot
