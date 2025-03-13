Wigan police issue warning after increase in bike thefts
Wigan police have issued a warning after an increase in bike thefts in the borough.
A number of pedal cycles have been reported as stolen from Leigh Sports Village.
The value of cycles attracts thieves therefore it is always best to secure your pedal cycle when you leave it.
Officer also advise for people to use suitable locks and secure the bike to a fixed point like a fence or lamp post.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.