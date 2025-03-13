Wigan police have issued a warning after an increase in bike thefts in the borough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of pedal cycles have been reported as stolen from Leigh Sports Village.

The value of cycles attracts thieves therefore it is always best to secure your pedal cycle when you leave it.

Officer also advise for people to use suitable locks and secure the bike to a fixed point like a fence or lamp post.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.