Wigan police launch probe after driver flees scene of crash

This picture shows the aftermath of a dramatic smash on a major Wigan road in the early hours of the morning.



Police were called to the scene on Wigan Lane, close to Wigan Infirmary, following reports of a collision involving three vehicles.

The scene from Wigan Lane

A white car was slewed across the road pointing at the kerb with severe damage to its front end, especially at the passenger-side corner.

A driver had fled from the scene and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are now making efforts to trace the individual involved as part of a probe into what happened.

It is currently not clear if anyone was injured.

Fire crews from Wigan station were in the area at the time but were informed they did not need to attend.

The incident was reported to GMP at 5.46am on Sunday.

However, by the time residents were going about their business on Sunday the debris had been cleared up and traffic was flowing along Wigan Lane normally.

Call police on 101 with any information.