Wigan police make arrest after reports of two men with crowbar trying to break into betting shop

Officers received reports of two men with a crowbar trying to get into the shop on Westleigh Lane in Leigh at around 1.30am on Monday.

A 20-year-old man was detained with help from a police dog and remained in custody on Monday morning.

Sgt Jake Davis, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan district, said: "This was a swift response from our officers which saw a man arrested and taken to custody to be questioned about this incident.

Police were called to Westleigh Lane in the early hours. Pic Google Street View

"Whether it's premises for a business or a home, being broken into can be one of the most disturbing crimes and we are determined to ensure we get to incidents, catch suspects where we can and bring offenders to book."

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.