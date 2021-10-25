Wigan police make arrest after reports of two men with crowbar trying to break into betting shop
A man is being questioned by police on suspicion of attempting to break into a bookmakers.
Officers received reports of two men with a crowbar trying to get into the shop on Westleigh Lane in Leigh at around 1.30am on Monday.
A 20-year-old man was detained with help from a police dog and remained in custody on Monday morning.
Sgt Jake Davis, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan district, said: "This was a swift response from our officers which saw a man arrested and taken to custody to be questioned about this incident.
"Whether it's premises for a business or a home, being broken into can be one of the most disturbing crimes and we are determined to ensure we get to incidents, catch suspects where we canWigan po and bring offenders to book."
Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here