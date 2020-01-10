Wigan police make four arrests after Lidl store burgled

Four suspects are being quizzed by detectives today after a Wigan supermarket was raided.



The Lidl store in Preston Road, Standish, was targeted by burglars around 11.30pm yesterday (Thursday, January 9). Officers raced to the scene and have detained four people in connection with the incident.

Officers swooped on the Lidl store in Standish

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police: "Officers in Wigan responded to a Burglary at Lidl, Preston Road, Standish, 11.30pm on Thursday 9th January. Officers arrested 4 suspects. The investigation is currently ongoing."

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101. Details can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.