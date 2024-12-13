Four people have been arrested after a man was seriously injured in a vicious knife attack in Wigan borough.

Emergency services descended on Alexander Street, Tyldesley, at around 8.50am this morning (Friday December 13).

A man in 40s with injuries was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Two schools – St George’s CE Primary and Fred Longworth High – were placed on lockdown due to the incident.

Several streets were also cordoned off.

Two men in their 20s, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl have all been arrested in relation to the incident

They remain in custody for questioning while inquiries are ongoing.

Chief Insp Adam Wignall from GMP’s Wigan district said: “I would like to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident with no wider threat to the general public.

“We have arrested four individuals, and we continuing to piece together the full circumstances that led to this incident taking place.

“Our officers will remain in the area today over the weekend, providing reassurance and they will be happy to assist with any queries you may have.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to please get in touch.

"This could include CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage from around the time of the incident and captures something that looks suspicious.”

You can contact police via 101 or the Live Chat service at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 732 of 13/12/24.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.