Wigan police offer £10k reward for information on drive-by shotgun murder attempt

Police are offering a £10,000 reward for information in connection with an attempted murder incident in which a man was blasted with a shotgun.



At around 4.10pm on Thursday 19 September 2019, police received a report that a man had been shot on Bickershaw Lane in Wigan.



The victim was driving a Range Rover and was stationary in a line of traffic when a black Audi S3 pulled up alongside him.



The 54-year-old was blasted up to three times at close range with a shotgun on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, before the getaway car sped off.



The black Audi S3 then left the scene in the direction of Abram.



The man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries. He was later released to continue his recovery at home.



At the time of the incident, the victim’s two young grandchildren – both aged 3 - were sitting in the rear seats of the car but thankfully did not receive any injuries.

Police at the scene in September 2019

The terrifying ambush took place at a time when the roads around Abram were quite busy and children were being taken home from school.



Two men - aged 26 and 28 - were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They have both been released without any further action.



Police are continuing to appeal for information following the shooting and have announced a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attempted murder.



Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Chatterton, from GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “Thankfully the victim survived this violent attack and the children were not injured. However our enquiries remain ongoing to find whoever is responsible and we are offering a £10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.



“This attempted murder took place in broad daylight at a busy time of day – made even worse by the fact that it was in front of very young children – and I would urge anyone who has any information at all to contact police as soon as possible.



“If you saw the black Audi S3 prior to or after the shooting, or know something that can assist with our investigation, please make contact with the police immediately. Any details you may have –no matter how minor you may think they are – could be crucial in convicting those responsible for this vicious attack.”



Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 8797, quoting log 1931 of 19/09/2019 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.