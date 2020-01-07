Wigan police officer accused of misconduct appears in court

A constable accused of having or trying to have inappropriate relationships with six women while acting as a police officer, has appeared in court.

Stuart Lunt, of Greaves Close, Appley Bridge, Wigan, faces a charge of misconduct in public office between November 1, 2013 and February 28 last year.

The charge alleges that between those dates at Lancashire he “wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted yourself in a way which amounted to an abuse of the public's trust in the office holder by by making inappropriate contact with vulnerable members of the public.”

It also alleges that he had or attempted to have inappropriate relationships with six woman.

The 36-year-old shaven headed bearded officer, who was based in Chorley, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court but as the case is indictable only District Judge Jack McGarva sent it to the city’s crown court.

Lunt was further remanded on unconditional bail until February 3.